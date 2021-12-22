7-year-old accidentally shot in Jeanerette

UPDATED THURSDAY:

JEANERETTE — A 7-year-old boy who was accidentally shot Wednesday evening in Jeanerette has died, according to Police Chief Dusty Vallot.

The boy was in a car outside a Jeanerette business on Main Street when a 15-year-old in the car found a gun, which discharged and struck the younger boy in the head around 5:45 p.m.

The boy was airlifted to a hospital, where he died. Vallot said police are still gathering information but said it appears to be an accidental shooting.

ORIGINAL STORY:

