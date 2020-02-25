Businesses want consumers to trust them, especially dishonest ones. Having the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Accredited Business Seal helps a business gain that level of confidence. However, Better Business Bureau Serving Acadiana warns consumers that just because a business shows an BBB Accredited Business Seal or the BBB Torch on their paperwork, advertisements, or websites does not necessarily mean they are a BBB Accredited Business.
Who owns the BBB Accredited Business Seal and when can a business use this seal?
BBB logos such as BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU, BBB, START WITH TRUST, the BBB Torch, the BBB Accredited Business and Charity seals and BBB AUTO LINE, are service marks owned by the International Association of Better Business Bureaus, Inc. (IABBB). These marks may be used, with certain restrictions, only by BBBs and eligible businesses participating in BBB programs under a license agreement.
BBB Accredited Businesses voluntarily hold themselves to the BBB Code of Business Practices and Standards and support the BBB mission of a trusted marketplace.
Any use of these marks by others must be with the express permission of IABBB. It is IABBB policy to act against all unauthorized use of its marks.
What happens when a business misuses a BBB trademark?
BBB regularly reviews local advertisements. Any advertisement that is misleading, untrue, deceptive, fraudulent, falsely disparaging of competitors, or makes insincere offers to sell a product can be investigated by the BBB. In most instances, when we advise a business that it is misusing or infringing our trademarks, the business readily complies with our request to modify its advertising or website. From time to time, however, IABBB has had to file claims to suspend their website or worst-case scenario, sue infringers.
Consumers are urged to check BBB.org to search for business’ profiles that include verified reviews and complaint history, as well as additional important information such as contacts and whether it is BBB Accredited.
Businesses and charities interested in accreditation and the accompanying use of our seals should contact their BBB for program information and accreditation guidelines.
Do you have a question you would like to submit for this column? Please send to info@acadiana.bbb.org subject line: BBB/DailyIberian.