New Iberia Senior High’s Class of 2020 finally got to celebrate the end of their high school career Thursday with an unorthodox ceremony that managed to abide by COVID-19 safety regulations.
The two-month delay came after the postponement of Iberia Parish graduations in May due to COVID-19, but with Phase 2 still in effect school organizers made sure to keep the ceremony as quick and safe as possible.
NISH was just one several high schools in Iberia Parish that have been performing commencement ceremonies this week, including Westgate, Delcambre, Jeanerette and Loreauville high schools.
Principal Curt Landry said the school ceremony was hit with extra problems due to a downpour of rain that occurred on Thursday afternoon. The main NISH parking lot has also been closed due to roof repairs, which left parents and students to make a run for it from the front of the property to inside the school.
Students and parents were also mandated to perform temperature checks and sign waivers before they entered the ceremony, ensuring that there was as little chance as possible for a COVID-19 spread.
Students were placed into separate groups that entered the NISH gymnasium throughout the day.
“We made sure we abided by the 50 person guidelines,” Landry said. “We wanted to make sure this got done, they deserve it.”
The ceremony itself was rapid pace. Students waited in line to receive their diplomas, dropped their face masks for a quick photo and promptly left the school to ensure that the capacity limit was still at play.
Similar graduations have taken place across all Iberia Parish high schools. Jeanerette had the first graduation ceremony last Monday at the high school stadium. That was followed by Loreauville High, which had its ceremony Tuesday at the LHS football stadium and field.
Westgate was up next with a graduation on Wednesday and Delcambre had the final ceremony on Friday.
Delcambre High School’s graduation was going to go on Friday night no matter what, school officials indicated.
After first being pushed back due to the coronavirus outbreak, it was finally rescheduled for July 17 at 6 p.m. in the school’s gym. Then Gov. John Bel Edwards put new restrictions in place, including a 50-person limit on indoor gatherings.
“We moved it to the football field, but it was going to be too hot at 6,” Delcambre High Principal Chantel Helms said. “So we moved it back until 7:30 so things could cool off a bit.”
The program was modified a bit as well. Graduates sat in the stands while family members were seated in chairs on the field, each family gathered around a poster of their graduate.
The class heard from three co-valedictorians, Alyssa Clement, Emilee Lopez and Colt Saunier.
Iberia Parish School District staff and board members were a part of every ceremony.
Dwayne Fatherree contributed to this story.