You’d be surprised how many butterflies can fit in a shoebox, but it might not be hard to imagine how excited a group of children would get when you let them out.
Both of those hypotheses were answered Thursday evening when the Unexpected Pregnancy Center held its first Butterfly Release fundraiser at Bouligny Plaza.
More than 100 supporters showed up to share in the event, which featured 500 butterflies in four ribbon-wrapped boxes (each holding 125 butterflies, to answer the first question) on a table next to the plaza’s gazebo. Blue Butterfly Boutique on Main Street sponsored the event, which also featured displays honoring the mothers served through the Pregnancy Center, which offers expecting mothers in crisis options other than abortion for their unborn child.
Spring Viator, an Unexpected Pregnancy Center board member, talked about those choices as she explained the significance of the butterfly to the crowd.
“Butterflies are a symbol of transition,” she said, tying the metamorphosis of the insects to the path women follow during pregnancy and into motherhood.
Denise Hebert, owner of the Blue Butterfly Boutique, has a special interest in the center. She is an adoptee herself.
“I am thankful for my adoptive family and that my mother chose life,” she said before counting down to the release of the butterflies.
As the hundreds of monarchs slowly left their boxes, children and adults oohed and ahhed as they made sure not to accidentally step on any of the escapees.
Thursday’s release was the first, but the center is hoping to make the event an annual celebration, Board President John Manes said.