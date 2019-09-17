The Unexpected Pregnancy Center on E. Pershing Street received an unexpected surprise this past week through the work of a grant from the Knights of Columbus and some generous donors.
The center received a new ultrasound system to replace the hand-me-down equipment that it had relied on since it opened a year ago.
The system, with a price tag of approximately $36,000, was funded partially through a grant from the Knights of Columbus. But the grant called for a 50 percent match from the local community.
One of the center’s founders, John Manes, was not sure how to raise those funds.
“I just said, ‘Ok Lord, if this is supposed to happen, you’re going to make it happen,’” Manes said.
That’s when he got a call from Alex DeClouet, the son of Disch-DeClouet Social Services Center founder Paul DeClouet.
DeClouet brought the need for matching funds to his family members, who agreed that the donation would be a wonderful way to help the community.
“It just happened,” Manes said.
As the system was being set up for staff to train on Friday, Manes and DeClouet were visibly pleased that everything worked out to improve the center’s ability to serve its clients.
The Unexpected Pregnancy Center is a pro-life facility. It offers free services including pregnancy tests and ultrasounds, pregnancy counseling, family planning counseling, and limited financial assistance.
For more information, go to www.unexpectedpc.com.