UL Lafayette transitioned to remote operations earlier this week in response to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ statewide stay-at-home order to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.
The University remains operational. Most employees are working from their homes or other locations, and departments continue to serve students, employees and the public. Phone calls and emails are being forwarded.
Anyone having business with the University can find a directory of contact information here. Contact information is also available on individual departments’ websites.
Safety personnel are continuing to work from campus. Housing, health and dining services remain available to campus residents.
The computer lab in Agnes Edwards Hall is open 24 hours a day, every day, to serve students’ academic needs.
The University’s remote operational functions will continue until further notice. Remote delivery of course instruction began last week, and will continue for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester.