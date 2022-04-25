The two remaining women who were wanted in connection with the attempted murder case at a New Iberia restaurant turned themselves in over the weekend, New Iberia police confirm.
Leotia Davis, 29, of Lafayette, and Leetra Davis, 31, of New Iberia, were both booked into the jail Sunday afternoon on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, inciting a felony and criminal conspiracy.
Leotia Davis' booking record also shows charges of probation violation and failure to appear.
The two women were wanted in connection with an incident that occurred at a local restaurant located in the 1200 block of East Admiral Doyle Drive.
On April 11, New Iberia police said in a Facebook post that investigators had received video footage on April 8 which depicted multiple individuals attacking a person at the restaurant, both inside and in the parking lot of the establishment.
Four women were initially charged in the case but after police received new video footage of the incident, they withdrew warrants against one of the women, clearing her from the case because investigators then determined her involvement was not criminal, but that she was attempting to separate those involved.
The first arrest made was of 31-year-old Kayla Warner, of New Iberia.