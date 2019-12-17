Two-vehicle wreck kills Breaux Bridge man, 26

BREAUX BRIDGE — A two-vehicle crash in St. Martin Parish claimed the life of a Breaux Bridge man Sunday, according to Louisiana State Police.
According to a prepared statement, Troop I began investigating a wreck shortly after 11 p.m. on Louisiana 247 near Claton Castille Road in St. Martin Parish. The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Chayce Gobert of Breaux Bridge.
The preliminary investigation revealed Gobert was a rear passenger in a 2018 Honda Accord being driven southbound on Louisiana 347 by 26-year-old Caitlyn Hebert.
Hebert’s vehicle was struck by a northbound 2018 Ram pickup truck. Investigators reported that Hebert crossed the centerline into the path of the pickup truck as she attempted to turn left onto Clayton Castille Road.
Gobert, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Hebert, along with the driver of the pickup truck, were properly restrained and both suffered only minor injuries.
Impairment is unknown at this time, but toxicology samples were taken from the drivers. The crash remains under investigation.