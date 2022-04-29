Note: This story has been updated to correct a typo concerning the age of one of the juveniles.
Two teens were charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in April.
The New Iberia Police Department announced the arrests in a Facebook post on Friday afternoon.
A 17-year-old juvenile was charged with negligent homicide, illegal use of weapons, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, and possession of stolen firearms.
A 15-year-old juvenile was charged with accessory after the fact to negligent homicide.
Both, whose names were not revealed by law enforcement, were ordered to detention and were taken to a detention center in Alabama.
The charges stem from a incident that was reported on April 13 in the 1700 block of Jennifer Street. On that day, New Iberia police responded to the area in reference to a report of a person with a "self-inflicted" gunshot wound.
The victim, a 23-year-old male, was found inside the residence with a single gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
New Iberia police said that while detectives were processing the scene and conducting interviews with witnesses, they found that "evidence on the scene was not consistent with the statements provided."
An autopsy was ordered the next day. After the autopsy, the preliminary manner of death was ruled a homicide.
New Iberia police said that detectives continued their investigation and re-interviewed individuals. The two juveniles were arrested and charged at the conclusion of the investigation, New Iberia police said.