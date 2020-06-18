The New Iberia Police Department is asking for information on the whereabouts of two suspects who may be involved in the shooting that occurred on Mississippi Street Tuesday.
Bryson Johnson and Brenton Morton are both wanted by the NIPD on charges related to the incident.
Johnson is wanted for two counts of attempted first degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm/weapon, aggravated criminal damage and felon in possession of a firearm.
Morton is wanted for two counts of attempted first degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm/weapon, aggravated criminal damage and felon in possession of a firearm.
The NIPD began an investigation into the shooting Tuesday night, when they received a call in reference to an incident in the 900 block of Mississippi Street.
One person was injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these subjects can contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS or the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306.