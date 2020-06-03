Two St. Mary polling locations moved for July and August elections

FRANKLIN — Polling locations of two precincts in Morgan City have temporarily been relocated for the July 20 and Aug. 15 elections because of the state’s Emergency Election Plan, St. Mary Parish Registrar of Voters Jolene Holcombe said Tuesday in a prepared statement.
Precinct 38, normally at the Health Unit/911 Building, has been moved to Morgan City High School, and Precinct 45, at the St. Mary AARP Senior Center, has been moved to Wyandotte Elementary School, Holcombe said.
The move is for the July 20 and Aug. 15 elections only. All voters in those two precincts will be receiving new voter identification cards in the mail noting the new polling location. Cards are being mailed out this week. Voters not receiving new cards can call the Registrar of Voters Office at (337) 828-4100, ext. 360 for more information.
Gov. John Bel Edwards signed Proclamation No. 46 JBE 2020 April 14 to reschedule the presidential preference primary election to July 11 and the municipal general election to Aug. 15.
The July 11 presidential preference primary election is a statewide federal election. The election also includes state and local party office races in 47 parishes, and local and municipal races and propositions in 24 parishes. The Aug. 15 municipal general election includes local and municipal runoffs and propositions in 51 parishes. Five of the 51 parishes have no propositions on the ballot and only have potential run-offs from the July 11 primary.
Because of the Emergency Election Plan, the Secretary of State is working with the clerks of court and parish governing authorities to relocate polling places located in senior citizen centers and nursing homes, Holcombe said. Those polling places must be relocated. Polling places located in the following may be relocated, depending on the facility:
● Council on aging offices;
● Residential facilities or private homes; and
● Non-public buildings if the owners do not want to hold the election on their property due to conditions caused by COVID-19.