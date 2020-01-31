Two sought in burglary of local storage facility

The New Iberia Police Department is looking for help in identifying two men involved in a simple burglary on Jan. 11.
Officers responded to a burglary at Scott’s Storage, located at 1302 Adrian St., where approximately 13 storage units were burglarized.
The NIPD believes the burglary happened between midnight and 3 a.m. Surveillance video shows two unidentified black males, one wearing all black and the other wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and black pants, walk around the premises with bolt cutters.
Police also believe that the two were driving a green Isuzu Rodeo.
Anyone with information about the theft may submit an anonymous tip at www.P3TIPS.com or call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.
