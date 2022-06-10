LA 671 (Lewis Street Road & Bridge) between LA 87 and LA 182 in Jeanerette will have daily alternating lane closures on Monday, June 13 and Tuesday, June 14, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., weather permitting.
These closures are necessary for roadway maintenance.
Traffic will be maintained utilizing a flagging operation.
The road will be open to regular traffic with a 16-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone.
DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.
LA 676 at the Deblanc Coulee Bridge, Iberia Parish, Bridge Closure
LA 676 at the Deblanc Coulee Bridge will be closed for repairs beginning Monday, June 20 at 8:00 a.m. until Thursday, June 30 at 5:00 p.m., weather permitting.
The detour will consist of LA 675, US 90, and LA 14. The detour route will be posted. Emergency vehicles will not have access to the area.
I-10 Westbound from Mile Marker 119 to Mile Marker 118, St. Martin Parish, Nightly Alternating Lane Closures
Friday, June 10, 2022 3:06 PM
I-10 westbound, from mile marker 119 to mile marker 118, will have alternating lane closures from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. nightly beginning Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17, weather permitting.
These lane closures are necessary to allow crews to perform asphalt operations.
Emergency vehicles will have access through the work area, but may encounter delays.