Louisiana State Police deputies are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of two drivers Saturday.
According to a prepared statement from Troop I, LSP was notified of a two-vehicle crash at 3 p.m. on Jefferson Island Road near Mayo Street that ultimately claimed the lives of Krystian Gachassin, 30, and Preston Barnes, 34. Both were from New Iberia.
The preliminary investigation revealed Barnes was driving a 2006 Kia Spectra south on Louisiana 675. At the same time, Gachassin was driving a 2001 Acura CL northbound.For reasons still under investigation, Barnes crossed the center line and struck the Acura head-on in the northbound lane of travel.
Barnes and his two passengers were unrestrained. All three were brought to local hospitals with serious injuries. Barnes ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Gachassin and her passenger were properly restrained and were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries where Gachassin later succumbed to her injuries.
Impairment is unknown but standard toxicology samples were obtained from the drivers and results are pending. Speeding on the part of Barnes is suspected to be a factor. This crash remains under investigation.
Troop I has investigated 52 fatal crashes resulting in 63 deaths since the beginning of 2021.