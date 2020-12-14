An Avery Island salt mine roof collapsed today, resulting in two missing miners, according to a prepared statement.
According to Daniel Sullivan of Cargill Deicing Technology at Avery Island, early this morning, Cargill’s Avery Island salt mine experienced a roof collapse and the staff in in the process of relocating two missing workers.
“We have two employees who remain unaccounted for at this time and we are working with local first responders and the Mine Safety and Health Administration who are onsite to respond to this emergency,” the statement read. “All 16 other employees working that shift have been evacuated with no injuries reported. The facility has been shut down to allow a complete investigation of the incident and ensure the safe operations of our facility.”
