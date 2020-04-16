Two Iberia Parish men were arrested early Thursday morning, charged with burglary, possession of stolen things, and possession of a controlled substance along with other charges.
Joey Lee Farmer, 57, was booked with possession of Schedule II narcotics, burglary of a business, no driver license and possession of stolen things. Robert Tucker, 39, was booked on an open warrant for failure to appear, unauthorized entry of a business and possession of stolen things.
Officers with the New Iberia Police Patrol Division saw Tucker enter a business in the 600 block of S. Landry Road just after midnight. Officers also saw a vehicle leave the business.
After the officers performed a traffic stop on the vehicle, which Farmer was driving, they discovered that the vehicle contained items stolen from the business. The officers also found a small amount of suspected crystal methamphetamine on Farmer.
Officers then located Tucker, who had been seen entering the business. Both men were put under arrest.
Just after noon on Thursday, NIPD officers and Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office deputies executed a search warrant on a residence in the 4200 block of Romero Road, near Farmer's address on Coteau Road. They were able to locate and recover more stolen items from that home.
Both men are being held in the Iberia Parish Jail. No bond has been set.