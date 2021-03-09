Two men have been arrested on attempted murder charges after a shooting incident Saturday evening.
According to a New Iberia Police Department spokeswoman, Sydney Faulk, 23, of New Iberia, was arrested late Saturday night following the shooting, which happened in the 600 block of Everett Street, on two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
Officers responded to the scene after reports were received of a person being shot. According to the spokeswoman, one person was injured in the incident. They were taken to Iberia Medical Center for treatment, then released.
A second person was fired at, but the shots missed, according to police.
A warrant was later issued for the arrest of a second man, Martez Armon Doucet, 23, of St. martinville, on one count of principle to attempted first-degree murder. He was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning in St. Martin Parish, then transferred to the Iberia Parish Jail.
After investigators began to go over their evidence, Faulk was also charged with one count of armed robbery when detectives were able to implicate him in a robbery at the Pantry Food Mart at the corner of Fontelieu Drive and Mink Street on Feb. 12. According to the spokeswoman, investigators compared vehicle and witness identification to make the subsequent charge.
Faulk is being held on $950,000 bond, $400,000 for each attempted murder count and $150,000 on the armed robbery charge. Doucet is being held without bond pending his first court appearance.