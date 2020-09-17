A multi-agency investigation has produced two arrests in a convenience store robbery last month on E. Main Street in Iberia Parish.
According to an Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson, agents with the U.S. Marshal's Task Force arrested Wildez Johnlouis, 31, of Jeanerette, Thursday morning. Johnlouis was charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted first-degree murder. He was also wanted in connection with an armed robbery in St. Martin Parish as well as being held on a hold from Lafayette Parish.
He was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail Thursday. No bond has been set.
Previously, on Aug. 30, St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office deputies had arrested Isaiah Alexcee, 20, of St. Martinville. In addition to being charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted first-degree murder, he was also held on outstanding warrants in St. Martin Parish as well as charges from an armed robbery in Broussard the morning of Aug. 29.
He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center for charges in that parish and is also under an active hold for Iberia Parish.
The arrests came after an investigation into a robbery that occurred in the 2700 block of E. Main Street around 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 29. According to witness accounts, two suspects with gray t-shirts wrapped around their heads stole an undetermined amount of cash, cigarettes and cigars. Witnesses said one of the suspects fired a gunshot, but no one was injured. The suspects fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Impala, headed north on Emile Verret Road.
According to the IPSO spokesperson, the arrests are part of an ongoing investigation between the IPSO Bureau of Investigations, SMPSO and U. S. Marshal's Task Force.