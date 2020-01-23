Tuesday morning was just like any other at Iberia Rental Service on Center Street. Gerard Duhon, the old hand with more than 20 years of service, was talking with Dré Gary, the new guy who had returned to the company only a few weeks earlier.
Shortly after 8 a.m., their days — and lives — changed dramatically.
“I could smell smoke,” Duhon said. “I was thinking, ‘Who is burning leaves at 8 in the morning?’”
A few seconds later, Duhon and Gary could smell burning rubber and knew it was not just someone cleaning their yard. Gary climbed up on an excavator in the company’s yard and peered over the fence.
“We couldn’t see much smoke over the fence,” Gary said. “But when I climbed up, I could see the flames shooting up in the air.”
Those flames were coming from Carroll Davis’ mobile home, located on the lot adjacent to the rental equipment yard facing South Weeks Street.
“We took off running toward the street, around the fence,” Duhon said. “When we got around the corner, you could see the flames shooting out the side of the trailer.”
A woman was screaming that someone was trapped in the flames.
“She was screaming, ‘He’s in there!’” Duhon said. “So we ran up and tried to find him.”
The pair first approached one side of the mobile home, breaking out a window and calling to anyone inside — and still alive.
“The smoke was so thick,” Gary said. “I could put my hand inside and not even see it. It was that thick.”
Underneath the roaring of the flames, the pair heard someone calling for help.
“He sounded like he was in the back,” Duhon said. “So we went to the back and punched through the window there.”
By the time the rescuers had moved to the rear, firefighters were on the scene. But Gary and Duhon kept looking for Davis. They broke through another window, and a firefighter jumped into the home.
“He came back out,” Gary said. “He couldn’t see anything in there.”
Even in full bunker gear with breathing gear, the firefighter could not find Davis.
“I could hear him calling through the wall,” Gary said, pointing to a section of the third side of the trailer. “There was a little lip of the siding sticking up, so I started pulling it back.”
Luckily, Gary was already wearing his work gloves at the time. He was able to pull the skin of the exterior back and, when a wind pushed the smoke back, saw an elderly man’s hand on the edge of an avocado-green bathtub.
“I grabbed him and started to pull him out,” Gary said, his face already feeling the scorching heat. “One of the firefighters helped and we got him out.”
Davis was taken to first responders, who treated him before sending him to a local burn center for further treatment. Later, Gary was also evaluated for smoke inhalation. Both men suffered minor burns on their faces and ears from their proximity to the flames.
“You could feel it 10, 15 feet away,” Gary said.
As they walked around the site Wednesday, the smell of the fire — the burned insulation and wiring, the charred wood, the dank mustiness of the torrents of water used to spray it down — triggered memories of the flames. Both Duhon and Gary said the event had shaken them.
“I can still see that hand when I pulled the sheet metal back,” Gary said. “I will never forget that.”
Iberia Rental Manager Kenny Loyd said it was fate that brought the two men to where they could save Davis from the flames.
“He had maybe a minute or two left at most,” Loyd said. “I think God put those guys there.”
Tuesday night Mayor Freddie DeCourt recognized the first responders and members of the community who helped save Davis’ life for their effort.
“That thing was engulfed in flames,” DeCourt said at the city council meeting. ”One of our firemen just jumped through the window in the flames.
“Police were there, they helped. People from the community helped. I watched them extinguish the fire and they came and got the guy.”