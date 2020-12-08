State Fire Marshal deputies continue investigating a house fire in St. Martinville Monday morning that resulted in the deaths of two residents.
The Catahoula Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call just before 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 7 reporting a house fire in the 1000 block of A Sam Road. Firefighters later located the bodies of a man and woman. One was located in the living room, the other in a bedroom.
Official identifications and causes of death are pending St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office autopsies. However, the victims are believed to be the 89-year-old homeowner and her 58-year-old son.
Following an assessment of the scene, deputies determined the fire originated in one of the home’s bedrooms. While the official cause of this fire remains undetermined at this time, deputies cannot rule out the possibility of unsafe heating practices involving a space heater as a possible contributing factor.
Deputies were unable to locate working smoke alarms in the home.