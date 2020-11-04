Before qualifying opened this summer, the race for district attorney in the 16th Judicial District Court was supposed to be a cakewalk for incumbent Bofill “Bo” Duhé.

Then Lori Landry retired from her seat on the court and, within days, announced her bid for the office.

Political watchers expected sparks to fly. Duhé’s office filed hundreds of motions to recuse Landry from criminal prosecutions last year, resulting in a week-long motions hearing that saw both sides reconcile, the motions dismissed with prejudice.

Landry also had her beginnings in the 16th JDC District Attorney’s Office, serving as a prosecutor before running for judge in 2002.

Duhé has served in the 16th JDC District Attorney’s Office since 1993. He was elected to the district attorney position in 2015, after the retirement of former District Attorney Phil Haney.

Prior to earning his law degree from Tulane, he had earned a general business degree from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and served as a special assets officer for two savings and loans in Lafayette.

On Tuesday night, though, Duhé was effusive in his praise for the staff and attorneys that comprise his office.

“I’m very humbled over the support I’ve received,” Duhé said from his victory celebration at the Cane Row Golf Club off Darby Lane. “I’m looking forward to serving the residents of the 16th JDC to protect the victims of crime and to protect the families we serve.”

He also said that just because he won re-election it doesn’t mean he can stopp seeking improvement in the way his office works.

“I’m open to changes on how to do the job,” he said. “It’s not about me. It’s about my staff and how hard we work. We try to be proactive in what we do and see that justice is done for the community.”