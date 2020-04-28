Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two Iberia Parish residents and an Ohio resident for alleged alligator violations on April 21 in Iberia Parish.
Agents cited Aaron C. Ourso, 39, of Jeanerette, Aubrey Ourso, 41, of Jeanerette, and Makaela Ourso, 18, of Curtice, Ohio, for possession of an alligator during a closed season.
Agents received information on April 21 about a recently killed alligator at an Iberia Parish residence. Agents interviewed the subjects at the residence who were still in possession of the harvested alligator. Agents seized the illegally taken alligator and issued the closed alligator season citations.
Possession of an alligator during a closed season carries a $450 to $900 fine and up to 120 days in jail. The subjects may also face civil restitution totaling $375 for the replacement value of the illegally taken alligator.