Two men have been indicted in the 16th Judicial District for charges related to the death of Garon Lewis in 2019.
A grand jury indicted Travis Layne Jr. and Bryson JohnLewis in connection to Garon’s death, which happened on Aug. 16, 2019.
Both were charged with principal to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in connection with Garon’s death, according to a press release from District Attorney Bo Duhé’s Office.
Garon, a 17-year-old senior at New Iberia Senior High at the time of his death, was discovered shot in a car near Rene and Audrey streets on Aug. 16. The death rang throughout the community at the time, prompting public mourning events by students and public officials as a result of the tragic death.
The creation of the Garon Paul Lewis Atkinson was also created as a tribute to Garon with his father Raymond “Shoe-Do” Lewis attempting to keep the memory of his alive.
Lewis said Friday that the news of the indictment provided a sense of relief for himself and his family. Lewis said that he had been following the court proceedings since it began and praised the grand jury as well as Assistant District Attorney Alister Charrier for the work done so far.
“I’m very proud of this grand jury making a decision based on the information that came before them,” Lewis said. “We never lost faith, and now we have justice and even a little relief.”