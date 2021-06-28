Two Iberia Parish students were awarded scholarships from Burger King’s franchisee GPS Hospitality.
Abigail Hebert from Jeanerette High School and Taylor Guillory from New Iberia Senior High were recipients of the Burger King Scholars 2021 program along with 12 other students from the Acadiana area.
Scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors based on their grade point average and the impact the applicants have on their schools and communities through volunteerism and work experience, according to a prepared statement.
Burger King employees and their family members pursuing a traditional post-secondary education or enrichment programs are also eligible to apply. This year’s 270 winners include 48 employees and 222 seniors in GPS Hospitality’s local communities.
The Burger King Foundation scholarships are a community effort as they are funded completely through guest donations at local restaurants. Founded in 2000, the Foundation has awarded more than $48 million in scholarships to over 42,000 students.
The full list of Acadiana recipients of the scholarships include:
Abigail Hebert, Jeanerette Senior High School
Taylor Guillory, New Iberia Senior High School
Salma Abbady, David Thibodaux Career and Technical High School
Patrick Chu, Lafayette High School
Brittany Davis, Delta College
Angelle Doucet, St Thomas More High School
Emily LeBlanc, St Thomas More High School
Erin Robinson, Acadiana High School
Claire Scheufens, St Thomas More High School
Dylan Smith, Carencro High School
Petra Williams, David Thibodaux Career and Technical High School
Briana Lavigne, Southside High School
Ambrosia Prince, Carencro High School
Nellayshia Harrison, Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts