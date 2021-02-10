Two Iberia Parish companies chosen as part of pilot program for developing businesses in rural areas of state

Two Iberia Parish companies have been selected to serve as part of a pilot program aimed at helping develop businesses in rural portions of the state.
The Louisiana Economic Development Rural Entrepreneurship Initiative, a partnership between LED and the Michigan-based Edward Lowe Foundation, will help a dozen companies across the state to move to the next level, according to LED Secretary Don Pierson.
“Rural communities and businesses are critical to Louisiana’s economic recovery and resiliency in 2021 and beyond,” Pierson said in a prepared statement. “While working diligently to assist and develop our rural communities and to attract new projects to rural Louisiana, LED also is innovating and investing in support of our rural businesses.”
The two Iberia Parish businesses, honey producer Carmichael Honey of New Iberia and specialized machining and equipment maintenance firm Streamline Industries of Jeanerette, are considered to be poised for further growth, often spurred by selling products and services in out-of-state markets and bringing new dollars back to their communities. Common issues for those businesses include building a management team, sustaining growth and focusing on new opportunities, all of which can be challenging to accomplish in rural areas, according to the statement.
“Our rural revitalization efforts will continue to lead to rural wins, and our LED programs will continue to create a rural renaissance in Louisiana moving forward,” Pierson said.
All 12 participating firms, located in eight regions of the state, are considered second-stage businesses. They typically have 10 to 99 employees, but lack the larger infrastructure that could help them make the jump to first-stage businesses.
“This initiative sparks exchanges that will spawn new ideas and solutions to common hurdles,” said Executive Director Pat Witty of LED Community Competitiveness and Small Business Services. “I am encouraged by the growing awareness of a great mutual benefit shared by small businesses and our rural communities. Our communities can sustain and grow as they support these second-stage companies, and companies can prosper where they are supported and appreciated.”
The program began last month with retreat-style meetings in a virtual setting. Using instruction and collaboration, the program seeks to understand specific challenges to growth and to identify solutions for scaling business growth, the statement said. Each company will have the opportunity to participate in additional activities, including one-on-one strategic research engagements, with access to expert specialists who generate customized information aligned with company needs.
“We’re excited to partner with LED in this new initiative, which is a first-in-the-nation offering,” Edward Lowe Foundation Chairman and President Dan Wyant said. “The program is unique, in that it provides an integrated package of services — customized research, peer learning and leadership development — all intended to break down the walls that rural second-stage companies face. We expect to see the LED Rural Entrepreneurship Initiative accelerate growth for participating companies and provide a significant positive impact on their communities across rural Louisiana.”