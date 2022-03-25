Two men were booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on murder charges in connection with an Acadia Parish missing person case, area officials confirm.
Brody Lee Jeffers, 25, of Church Point, and John Evans Dupre, 28, of Abbeville, were booked into jail on Wednesday, March 16, and are facing charges of second-degree murder. Their bonds have been set at $1 million, according to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.
IPSO said it was contacted by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office which was seeking assistance with an investigation concerning the disappearance of a 30-year-old male who was reported missing in January 2021 but is believed to have been killed and disposed of in Iberia Parish.
Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson confirmed on Friday the missing person case is of Brock Jorden Comeaux, who was last seen on Jan. 2, 2021, in the Bird Village neighborhood, south of Rayne. In September 2021, Gibson announced in a Crime Stoppers video that foul play was believed to have occurred.
“Even though charges have been filed, this is still an ongoing investigation involving two agencies,” Gibson told The Daily Iberian. “We’re working together to try and bring a good case for prosecution and to identify any information that may be out there that we haven’t discovered or people may have knowledge of but haven’t shared with law enforcement.”
Gibson said it is believed that foul play occurred in Iberia Parish. Information regarding whether remains have been found is not being released at this time, he said.
IPSO said the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Vermillion Parish Sheriff’s Office, Abbeville Police Department, Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit, and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit also assisted in the arrests.