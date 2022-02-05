Two arrests made for accessory, arrest warrant issued for murder suspect in December shooting in Baldwin

Two Baldwin residents were arrested and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office has obtained a warrant for a Baldwin man in the investigation of a December shooting in Bladwin leadingto the death of Tromell Robertson, 18, of Baldwin.
Sheriff Blaise Smith announced the arrests of Tamika Stewart Bougere, 45, and Catrina Angelant Druilhet, 42, as accessories to the shooting, in a prepared statement along with an active warrant for the arrest of Gerald Druilhet Jr., 17.
According to the statement, St. Mary SO deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Dec. 13 on Railroad Avenue in Baldwin, discovering that Robertson, 18, had been shot and was dead.
SMPSO Detectives began an investigation into the incident, and the two women were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
Bougere was arrested on Dec. 17, at 12:52 p.m. as an accessory after the fact - 2nd-degree murder, accessory after the fact - illegal possession of a handgun by juvenile, and obstruction of justice-tampering.
Catrina Druilhet was arrested on Jan. 31 at 6:39 p.m. for accessory after the fact-murder, obstruction of justice-tampering, and accessory after the fact-illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.
Detectives identified the subject in the shooting as Gerald Joseph Druilhet Jr., 17, of Baldwin. A warrant was obtained for his arrest on the charges of 2nd-degree murder and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.
Druilhet is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Communications at 337-828-1960. Tips and information can also be submitted on the website at https://www.stmaryso.com/crime-tips. Callers can remain anonymous.