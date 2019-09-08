Two arrested on firearms charges in New Iberia related to shooting

Two men were arrested by the New Iberia Police Department Thursday on firearms-related charges and in connection to a shooting.
According to a prepared statement, the NIPD’s Criminal Investigations Division received information regarding people riding around in a vehicle with firearms. Investigators were informed the people were involved in a shooting incident that occurred Thursday night, in which a residence was shot.
Investigators located the vehicle parked at a residence with several people standing outside a vehicle matching the description provided, the statement read.
Investigators recognized one of the people who was known to have outstanding warrants related to a shooting that occurred in May.
Investigators made contact with the person, identified as Damauria Boatman, who was taken into custody. While conducting the investigation, three firearms were located.
During the investigation, investigators found that another person who was with Boatman, Ja’Bryson Roman, had confronted other people while armed with a firearm because he believed they were responsible for shooting up the residence Thursday night. Investigators seized the firearms and conducted several interviews.
At the conclusion of the investigation, Boatman was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the charges of three counts of attempted first degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of weapons and aggravated criminal damage to property. Roman was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal carrying of weapons.