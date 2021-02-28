Two people are out on bail after being arrested early Friday morning on several drug charges after deputies were called to the scene of a fight on Bear Lane.
According to an Iberia parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, deputies responded to a disturbance after receiving a report of several people fighting, with guns involved, in the 3900 block of Bear Lane.
When deputies arrived, six people were gathered around a vehicle. Inside the vehicle, deputies discovered two jars with packages of marijuana, a scale, a pipe and two guns.
Tyler Walker, 23, was charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance and possession of a firearm with a controlled substance. Destiny Sonnier, 21, was charged with possession of a firearm with a controlled substance.
Both were arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail without incident. Walker was released on $40,000 bond. Sonnier was released on $17,500 bond.