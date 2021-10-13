A New Iberia man wanted in a November 2020 shooting is in jail after he was arrested in Pennsylvania and two other New Iberians are under arrest in a shooting that occurred last week.
According to a New Iberia Police Department spokeswoman, Brazil Elliot Lancelin was arrested Monday on charges stemming from a shooting incident on Nov. 4, 2020 in the 1100 block of Daspit Road.
Lancelin was taken into custody after fleeing to Pennsylvania. He was being held at the Cumberland County Prison.
He was transported to the Iberia Parish Jail Monday and is being held on charges of terrorizing, carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon in a firearm-free zone and two counts of attempted first-degree murder
In a separate case, two New Iberia residents were arrested Friday after a shooting incident on Field Street Friday evening.
According to the NIPD spokeswoman, officers heard gunshots while patrolling near the intersection of S. Hopkins Street and Field Street. It was later learned that the incident occurred in the 600 block Field Street.
Grant Steven Marshall was later arrested on one count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault with a firearm, one count of illegal use of weapons, two counts of illegal carrying of a weapon, and one count of possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Tracey Ann Green was also arrested, charged with accessory after the fact in the incident.
According to police, a bullet grazed the victim, who refused medical treatment.