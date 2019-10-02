The New Iberia City Council made two appointments to the Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Wyatt Collins was re-appointed to the board following the expiration of his term on the board.
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette, an entity that gets to recommend another person to the board, submitted Doug Louviere as a recommendation to fill in for Larry Jolivette, who could no longer serve on the board.
Louviere said on his application that as a business owner in New Iberia, he wanted the best for the community and had the necessary experience to be an asset to the board.
Councilman David Suire recommended Louviere, but there was some confusion after some council members weren’t sure if he was introducing a substitute motion.
After the confusion was cleared up, the council voted unanimously for both recommendations.
The council also unanimously passed its budget for the 2020 fiscal year, which the council and Mayor Freddie DeCourt had been working on for months before the final vote.
Mayor Pro Tem Dan Doerle said it was unusual to get the budget passed so early in the fiscal year, and applauded the work done by the administration to put in the final touches of the budget before its adoption.
DeCourt also praised the organizers and workers of the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival, which took place last weekend.
“There were a lot of changes, a lot of new events, they really did a bang up job,” DeCourt said. “Our police department did a bang up job, the hours those men and women put in, they really had to stretch this year but they did an excellent job.”