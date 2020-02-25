Twisted Waffles expected to open in New Iberia in March

After setting up a successful franchise in New Orleans, owners of Twisted Waffles café are taking their brand to New Iberia.
Orlando Matthews, who co-owns Twisted Waffles with Jennifer Matthews and Jashon Flowers, said the family noticed there wasn’t anything like Twisted Waffles here in New Iberia and wanted to bring the experience to The Teche Area. The business is expected to open in mid-March.
What’s the story behind opening Twisted Waffles in New Iberia?
Well I relocated to New Iberia in July of 2018. While here I noticed there was not anything like my cafe in New Orleans. We are family based, so the family talked about New Iberia as our next location. Together we thought it would truly bring something totally different to the area. As you can see we all agreed and here we come.
What’s the concept behind Twisted Waffles?
Our concept is to add a twist to just about every dish we create. We want to be able to have our signature dishes always available, but make sure our guests get introduced to different twisted up dishes. Our main concept is waffles, however, we provided twisted up flavored waffles and a host of other breakfast and lunch dishes. Our recipes are truly delicious and different. We want to be different and not just that same old restaurant concept. Our Concept is to “Bringing Breakfast and Lunch to a whole new level.”
When are you expecting to open, how many employees do you expect to have?
We expect to open mid-March, and we expect to have 10 to 20 employees in the beginning.
What are some exciting menu items local residents can expect?
Our signature specialty waffles are banana nut and maple cream bacon, our famous specialty is chicken and waffles, our one of a kind Creole grits, waffle crab cakes and real strawberry lemonade. We also provide twisted kids waffles, like cookie monster, fruit loop, fruity pebbles and more.
Anything else people should know about?
People should know that we allow our guests to create their own twisted dishes during their visits. We will also be serving alcoholic beverages at this location for guests who like to have wine or maybe a mimosa with their meal.