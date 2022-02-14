DELCAMBRE – The Twin Parish Port District in Delcambre will be receiving $780,707 in federal funding, according to the Office of U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins.
According to a prepared statement, the funds come from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development funding. The Rural Innovation Stronger Economy (RISE) grant will be used to construct an innovation center that creates and expands businesses and provides training for the local seafood industry.
The RISE grant funding is authorized through the 2018 Farm Bill, which Congressman Higgins supported.
“The Port of Delcambre is an important hub for Louisiana`s seafood industry,” Higgins said in the statement. “This grant, combined with other recent investments at the port, helps create jobs and boosts the local economy. The new seafood innovation center will provide needed support for Louisiana fishermen and related businesses in South Louisiana.”
Port director for the Twin Parish Port Wendell Verret said the new funding will help develop business in the coastal parishes. An informational meeting will be held Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Erath Community Building to begin discussing specific plans for the innovation center.
“We are wasting no time in putting these funds to work,” Verret said.
The Twin Parish Port District covers portions of Iberia and Vermilion Parishes. The governing commission was created in 1977. The District’s primary purpose is to promote commerce that is in the best interest of the state.