If you see a green glow on the horizon this weekend, don’t worry. It probably isn’t a chemical leak or radioactive waste release.
Instead, you may be seeing the sunlight reflecting off the pool on the plaza in front of New Iberia’s City Hall after Fir Máirseáil Nua Iberia, the Marching Men of New Iberia, finish dumping gallons of green dye into the water to kick off the city’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration.
In the past, the group tried dyeing the waters of Bayou Teche, but the volume of water and its roux-brown color made that impractical.
“We tried turning the Bayou Teche green, and that did not work out too well,” Mayor Freddie DeCourt said in 2019 of the 2015 attempt. “Three years ago, we had a few people show up to dye the fountain, and a few more the next year and a few more the next. I want to see this grow into a New Iberia tradition that can be carried on for years to come.”
The highlight of Saturday’s “Turn the Bayou Country Green” event is the tossing of enough fluorescent green dye into the fountain in front of the New Iberia Civic Center to keep it glowing green for the week preceding the St. Patrick’s Day holiday on March 17. The members of Fir Máirseáil also introduce the Grand Marshal for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade at the event. The march will take place on March 15.
The event at the fountain, open to all ages, is also the prelude to the second annual Fir Máirseáil Nua Iberia pub crawl down Main Street for the adults. It also is an opportunity for the group to solicit buyers for its raffle tickets, which benefits Special Olympics.
The dyeing of the plaza fountain will take place at 3 p.m., with the pub crawl following at 4 p.m. The St. Patrick’s Day March, from the Civic Center to the Bridge Street intersection downtown, will take place at 3 p.m. on March 15. Aside from the members of Fir Máirseáil leading the way, Special Olympians, DeCourt, Parish President Larry Richard, the New Iberia Police and Fire Departments and other guests are scheduled to join in the march.