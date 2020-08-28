BATON ROUGE — Pres. Donald Trump has approved Gov. John Bel Edwards’ request for a major disaster declaration following Hurricane Laura, the state learned Friday evening.
More details about the approval and how to access aid will be forthcoming.
“I appreciate President Trump’s quick action on my request for a Major Disaster Declaration, which will pave the way for getting aid to individuals and communities impacted by Hurricane Laura in Louisiana," Edwards said. "The devastation and damage stretch from Southwest Louisiana all the way through North Louisiana, with more than a half a million power outages remaining, tens of thousands of people displaced from their homes and, sadly, at least 10 lives lost.”