Anyone driving past the New Iberia Civic Center Saturday afternoon likely saw a lot of green.
The New Iberia Marching Men made a triumphant return after last year’s canceled St. Patrick’s Day celebration in the city by turning the fountain in front of City Hall green.
About 100 local residents turned out for the event Saturday afternoon. The marching men showed up in full regalia, wearing kilts and brandishing cigars and sunglasses as they enjoyed the afternoon in full Irish style.
Although Fir Màirseàil Nua Iberia (the Gaelic name for the group) typically goes all out with a parade through downtown New Iberia, the group was asked to keep it more low-key this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions still in place.
Unlike previous years, there will be no parade and afterparty for St. Patrick’s Day due to COVID-19. The marching men and event-goers were still able to enjoy the holiday with pictures, jokes and top-notch Irish music.
The restrictions also didn’t stop them from trying to make the day as special as possible. The cancellation of several other St. Patrick’s Day events around the state presented an opportunity for the group.
Organizer Jody McDonald said the Marching Men were able to bring in the Baton Rouge Caledonian Pipes and Drums band for the St. Patrick’s Day celebration as a result.
The band, which was established 35 years ago and touts itself as the oldest pipe band in Baton Rouge, marched from the New Iberia Police Department building to the front of the fountain for the celebration and treated event-goers to a half-hour concert of traditional Irish songs played on the bagpipes and drums.
The band showed a flare for performance as the drummers twirled their drum sticks and members of the pipe group explained the history behind the songs being played for the performance.
Near the middle of the performance, McDonald stopped the concert for the fountain coloring, and also thanked the band and event-goers for showing up.
“We’ve been dying this fountain for five years,” McDonald said. “Without further ado, let’s do it again.”
Prior to those five years, the Marching Men had experimented with dying on a larger scale by turning the Bayou Teche green. The color of the bayou did not mix well with the green dye, however, and the marching men relocated to the fountain in front of the civic center.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt did the honor of introducing the green dye into the fountain as part of the ceremony. After Fir Màirseàil members crowded around the mayor, the green colored liquid spread throughout the civic center fountain and slowly changed the tint from a light blue to light green.
“These are the kinds of things that make New Iberia the unique community that it is, and it makes it pretty kick••• to be the mayor,” DeCourt said.