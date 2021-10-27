Trick-or-treat times set in Iberia Parish

Trick-or-treating will take place on Halloween for most Iberia Parish municipalities.

Trick or treating in New Iberia and Delcambre will take place from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. Sunday. The village of Loreauville holds their trick or treat between 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the same day.

The city of Jeanerette will not be conducting trick or treating for Halloween, but the city will be holding a Halloween event at City Park from 6 to 8 p.m.

Those attending will get treats while not leaving their vehicles.

