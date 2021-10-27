Trick-or-treat times set in Iberia Parish From staff reports Corey Vaughn Author email Oct 27, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Trick-or-treating will take place on Halloween for most Iberia Parish municipalities.Trick or treating in New Iberia and Delcambre will take place from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. Sunday. The village of Loreauville holds their trick or treat between 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the same day.The city of Jeanerette will not be conducting trick or treating for Halloween, but the city will be holding a Halloween event at City Park from 6 to 8 p.m.Those attending will get treats while not leaving their vehicles. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Halloween Trick Or Treat Trick-or-treating Iberia Parish Event Municipality City Corey Vaughn Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian October 27, 2021 11 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Westgate to celebrate homecoming Friday against Northside Champagne grateful for continued success Rodriguez pulls in a stingray while running jug lines at Lake Fausse Pointe New Iberia man sentenced to 6 years in prison on child pornography charges 2 arrested on drug charges, third dies after fleeing from officers Second-half surges lift Westgate, Loreauville to wins; NISH, CHS fall Beneath the Balconies sends music down Main St. Martinville wraps up district crown Gumbo Cookoff Winners Classic approach nets big win for the LBA’s Angler of the Year Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit