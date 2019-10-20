CHARENTON — The Sovereign Nation of the Chitimacha and Chitimacha Powwow Committee held its sixth annual Chitimacha Powwow at the Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel Pavilion Saturday.
The event, which saw Native American tribes from all over the country participating, held events that included gourd dancing, competition dancing, a hand drum competition and native as well as local food.
“The turnout this year is really good,” Cypress Bayou marketing director Richard Picard said. “It’s probably the best turnout we’ve had since we started doing it.”
Hundreds of Native Americans piled into the pavilion for hours of singing and dancing in the traditional Native American way.
The annual event also included a new feature. The American Indian Art Market was set up outside the pavilion, and allowed event-goers to shop for authentic American Indian jewelry that included beaded, silver and copper flutes, as well as unique clothing and leather items.
The real focus of the festival, however, was the fellowship of tribal leaders participating in song and dance while traditional music played in the background for hours on end.
People filtered in and out throughout the day, and enjoyed the festivities while sampling the available food.
The Grand Entry of the powwow saw American Indian military veterans present various flags, including the U.S. and Chitimacha flags.
Dancing and musical competitions were held during the day and awards were distributed by the end of the powwow.