Scouts dig holes for trees to be planted in the Lil' Brooklyn Neighborhood in New Iberia in 2020. The Lil' Brooklyn Initiative is planting another 100 trees in the neighborhood today through a second Apache Corporation Tree Grant similar to the one in 2020.
More than 100 native trees and shrubs will be planted in Lil’ Brooklyn Park on Johnson Aly, shared spaces, and private residences Wednesday, March 2, as part of the Lil’ Brooklyn Neighborhood Initiative.
Volunteers will be planting the trees from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“The addition of these native plants will provide habitats for birds and other animals. The plants will add color and fragrance that can be enjoyed for generations,” said Jennie Lallande, full-time farmer and president of the Acadiana Growers Alliance, in a prepared statement from the neighborhood initiative group.
The trees are part of an Apache Corporation Tree Grant. The Iberia Soil and Conservation Department is the administrative conduit for the trees and shrubs, according to a news release from the Lil’ Brooklyn Neighborhood Initiative.
The Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program has granted approximately 4.8 million trees to more than 900 nonprofit charitable partners and government agencies in the U.S. In October 2021, Apache Corporation announced the donation of more than 55,000 trees to 66 nonprofit partner organizations through its tree grant program, with 13 recipients located in Louisiana. Plantings from the 2021 grants began in October 2021 and will continue through May.
On Monday from 1-4 p.m., Scout Troops 133 and 331 will be placing mulch around the trees.
The mulch is provided by the New Iberia Recreation Department.
Lil’ Brooklyn Neighborhood Initiative is a community project with a focus on neighborhood development and revitalization. The initiative is working to restore the area by planting trees and helping residents with their homes.
The initiative is always looking for volunteers and can use extra help this spring with tidying up shrubs, removing dead tree/shrub limbs, etc.