What do you get when you combine an oil and gas exploration company with a soil conservation professional and community activists? If you’re lucky, you get dozens of new trees for your neighborhood.
That’s what happened when Anne Bacqué Darrah started thinking about the lots without trees on her street.
“Decades ago, trees were growing on almost every lot in the neighborhood,” Darrah said. “Over time, some of them were damaged by storms or removed by homeowners. As a designer I asked myself what I could do to improve the neighborhood. I decided to talk to my neighbors about planting new trees.”
Darrah mentioned her plans to her friend Jim Foret, arborist and former director of Iberia Parish Parks and Recreation. Foret pointed Darrah toward Lisa Hulin, district manager of the Iberia Soil and Water Conservation District. Hulin had received 50 trees through Apache Corporation’s Tree Grant Program, which has donated over 4.6 million trees to nonprofit and government organizations across 17 states, including in the areas where Apache operates. Apache Corporation’s Tree Grant Program has previously donated trees for projects in St. Mary Parish, and this year Lafayette Parish made its first grant application. This is the first such project in Iberia Parish.
With free trees to offer, Darrah went door to door in her neighborhood, finding residents who were interested in planting trees on their property. She found a number of like-minded residents interested in improving the neighborhood by planting trees. The original plan was to offer only live oak trees for planting, but one neighbor suggested that a variety of trees would promote biodiversity, attract butterflies and provide nesting opportunities for birds. In the end, seven types of trees were included in the project: live oak, red maple, bald cypress, Chickasaw plum, crepe myrtle, red mulberry and willow oak. The mixed income Little Brooklyn neighborhood surrounding Henry Street also received some trees as part of the project. Neighborhood resident Tammy DiBiasi worked with Darrah to organize the effort, making calls and reaching out to potential partners.
“This neighborhood has such a vibrant history,” DiBiasi remarked. “I love seeing it find new life in these trees. I hope this is just the start of a larger project to revitalize the area.”
Some of the tree recipients helped with the planting. Others required some assistance. The oldest residents who received new trees were 92 and 94 years old. Members of Scout Troops 133 and 331 assisted with the tree planting throughout the neighborhood, under the direction of Shelli Helms and Jonathan Granger.
“We’re the worker bees of the project,” Helms said. “The scouts earn service hours for the time spent planting the trees.”
”I would most certainly like to continue this tree planting project and pursue more grant applications with Apache Corporation, due to the success of this project,” Hulin said.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt also expressed his support.
“Trees are an important part of our urban landscape,” DeCourt said. “They add to our quality of life, give us both shade and beauty. Trees also help control storm water and provide cleaner air.”
“The best part of this project has been getting to know the neighbors,” Darrah said. “Walking the neighborhood and meeting so many nice people has been a joyful experience as we all came together to make the neighborhood and city we love even better. I’d like to see other neighborhoods come together to benefit from Apache Corporation’s Tree Grant Program.”