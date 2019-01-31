Traveling exhibit on water will dock at area museum

JEANERETTE — The Jeanerette Museum will soon be playing host to a Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition exploring water’s environmental and cultural impact, and organizers are excited to see how the public will react to the exhibit.
Project Director Gail Garcia said Wednesday that the Smithsonian exhibit, called “Water Ways,” should have something for everyone when it opens in late February, and an opening reception full of music and local dignitaries should bring in a proper welcome to the exhibit.
How did the exhibit come about?
It’s through a grant process. From time to time they announce different traveling exhibits coming. This one was about water, so we felt it was perfect for Louisiana because it has to do with waterways and you can do so much about waterways and explain so many things.
It was perfect for us here at the Jeanerette Museum because we’re right here on the Bayou Teche, so we felt we could add a lot more programming related to Louisiana than the main exhibits. We wanted to build on what they had and offer some local programming that would be more focused on our particular state. We went after it and were successful. Yay us! It’s quite a process, by the time you apply for it and receive the grant agreement you go to training for it and we built the very first one that arrived in the state. It’s only available for six spots in the state, we’re one of six.
They’re very good about providing educational training for us so we know everything about the exhibit and we have resources available to us to make it a wonderful project for the state. We’re very excited because it deals with water, and in Louisiana there’s water everyone.
What are you excited for people to see at the exhibit?
There are five kiosks. One is an introduction, another called Source, another one about what happens to the environment with pollution and plastic bottles. How the world is so many trillion gallons of water, we’re basically all water almost. It has so many facts and educational components that I’m really excited to see people experience.
It’s so interactive children, it has flip charts, it has different resources for kiosks where you can read different things, it has two video screens where you can flip through and choose different videos about different things. It answer questions about things like how does water help your environment, or it might be about the power of water causing destruction. It’s different aspects they can learn about through video screens because children are more video associated these days.
There’s also an IPad that goes with it and children can play games and learn different educational fats. They did a great job of taking all of the educational components and making it family friends. I’m really appreciative that they’ve kept up with the technology.
We’ve already had requests for tours, we’ve reached out to Iberia Parish schools, there’s no charge, we’re just excited for them to come and learn.
They won’t just learn the history of the kiosks and water, they will learn about our local history too. While they’re here at the museum they can learn about the types of exhibits we do have in the sugar cane and cypress industry, all the facts about our community. It’s a full educational experience for people of all ages.
How long will the exhibit be here?
The exhibit will be here for six weeks. It will be here from Feb. 24 with a grand opening at 2 p.m. and leaves after April 6. It’s all at no charge, and we’ll have special extended hours during the time of the exhibit. We’ll have Saturday hours where we’ll be open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Working people will be able to come in and look at the exhibit because we’re the last stop at the exhibit. After us, it’s gone.
We have a lot of things to be excited about and all kinds of programming to go along with it. We’ve partnered with museums and libraries in the area to present a full educational experience. We have a lot of topics on water, history talks, music, the Iberia Swamp Band playing for the celebration and a band scheduled for the grand opening.
You can get information online at our website, click the Smithsonian tab and all of our information will be there.