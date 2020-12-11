As the sugar cane harvest keeps rolling along, most people see the oversized trucks and stubbled fields as signs of progress.
But there are some obstacles to getting all of the work done on time. Many farmers have had to stop their work hauling cane to instead haul trash out of the cane rows because of illegal dumping.
“This is becoming a huge problem,” said Gonsoulin Farms co-owner and Teche Growers Association member Ricky Gonsoulin. “Right now, we’re getting data on how many people are apprehended and how many are prosecuted. If we’re not aggressive about enforcing it, they’re just going to keep doing it.”
Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero said he has met with the growers and is committed to helping solve the problem.
“I went to them and I think they expected me to give the usual crime prevention speech,” Romero said. “But I got up and asked them, ‘What do you need from the Sheriff’s Office?’ And the biggest problem they had was the illegal dumping and trespassing in the fields.”
In the fallow season, when the cane is low, Romero said there is not much of a problem. But when it starts to grow taller and hides potential dump sites from view, he said there is an uptick in dumping incidents.
Under Louisiana’s criminal code, gross littering requires a mandatory court appearance from the accused, Romero said.
Aside from the hassle of taking time off to appear before a judge, it’s not cheap. A first offense will earn the scofflaw a fine of between $500 and $1,000, along with eight hours of community service in a court approved litter abatement program. A second conviction will earn the offender a fine of between $1,000 and $2,500 plus 24 hours of community service.
If someone isn’t deterred after that, the third offense could see repeat offenders facing a fine of between $1,500 and $5,000, having their drivers license suspended for a year, land them in jail for up to 30 days or with between 24 and 100 hours of community service.
According to the law, any evidence of the ownership of the trash being dumped can result in charges being brought.
The larger problem though, is finding an alternative for residents to dumping their trash in the first place. Although there is a good amount of traditional litter like household waste and paper, many of the items farmers find are much bulkier. Washing machines, dryers, mattresses, and even boat trailers have recently showed up in Iberia Parish cane fields.
“And tires, lots of tires,” Gonsoulin said. “One of the major problems is finding a place to put it. That’s on parish government. If we find something, we have to push it to the road, call the sheriff, call the parish, then they have to come pick it up. And they are understaffed.”
Romero said the plan is to step up enforcement and hold those who dump their trash accountable.
“Sometimes when we get a call, the farmers will work out a compromise with the violator,” Romero said. “In that case, we don’t get to file a complaint like we want to.”
But that is not always how it works. Recently, Gonsouilin said farmers were able to identify who dumped trash on the field and have deputies go to the person’s home.
“When they talked with his wife, she said, ‘I didn’t know he did that!’” Gonsouin said. “So after the deputies paid a visit, they came out and picked up all the trash.”
He said he’d be in favor of a billboard, similar to what Crime Stoppers uses, to warn potential offenders and deter future dumping.
“We have talked about using cameras, like the ones Wildlife and Fisheries use,” Gonsoulin said. “We could get pictures and use them with a big banner that says, ‘We’re watching.’”