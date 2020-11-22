Republic Services will not be operating their usual household garbage routes on Thursday, November 26, 2020, according to a prepared statement from the city of New Iberia. They will resume on Friday, picking up Thursday’s route, then Friday’s route on Saturday.
Pelican Waste & Debris will be closed that day so yard waste will not be collected on Thursday south of the railroad tracks. They will resume services on Friday.
If you need additional information please call the Mayor’s office at (337) 369-2300.