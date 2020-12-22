Trash pickup for household waste and yard waste will not be operating on the usual schedule for the holidays.
Republic Services will not be operating their usual household garbage routes Friday. They will resume on Saturday, picking up Friday’s allotted route.
Pelican Waste and Debris will be closed Friday, but still plan on finishing the yard waste pickup as usual that week Saturday.
The same schedule will be in place for New Year’s week. Garbage pickup will not pass on Jan. 1, but will resume routes on Saturday, Jan. 2.
If you need additional information, please call the Mayor’s office at (337) 369-2300.