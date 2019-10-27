Transcription of mayor’s radio call-in show

During a radio call-in show Wednesday morning, Mayor Melinda Mitchell was asked why she was having so much trouble from one of her city council members. Here’s a transcription of her reply, in which she launches the idea of a citizen initiative to revoke the city’s special legislative charter and her take on the problems plaguing the city government.
“It’s about two or three (council members). We’re just educating people and let them know what’s going on.
“Unfortunately, our city is governed by a special legislative charter. This charter been written over 200 years ago and it is so vague, if you read the charter, I guess they never anticipated a female to be the mayor, because it says ‘he, he he.’ It doesn’t say he or she as the mayor. So it’s that old and vague.
“But the charter, it represents weak mayor, strong council. The council has most of the say-so. We do have five council (members), and most of the time I think the same three are voting in a majority, it’s hard for me to get anything passed because of the three-two vote.
“A lot of other municipalities, they are governed by the Lawrason Act. The Lawrason Act is more of a strong mayor, weak council. So the mayor has more control over the day to day, the budget, things of that nature. So that’s what I’m liking.
“The challenge is that people don’t know about the Lawrason Act. Just trying to get it out there, because we brought it to the council for a vote, twice it came up on the agenda, and one of the council said, ‘Well, my motion is to never, never, never hear of this again in this term.’ Well, because the council vote it down, to my knowledge next it goes to the legislature. So the people actually can get together and say, ‘Look. We want to change our form of government. We want to be governed by the Lawrason Act. We elected a mayor. We want to give her more authority to move the city forward and untie her hands.’
“So, that would have to go through the legislature where they can bring it at a vote and it can also be on a ballot. Now, I know it is time consuming, but it is some hope for the city of St. Martinville. But just doing more research because I want to be transparent, I want people to know what it is that they are voting for. You know, make sure it is in their favor, not my favor. It’s all about what the people want.
“But it is just educating the people about this act, that’s one of the challenges I’m having is that I don’t get three votes on anything. In the past the agenda has been taken away from me, so I don’t have any control over the agenda items. I don’t get the agenda until the Friday afternoon before the Monday meeting, so it’s like surprising on the agenda. They voted a parliamentarian where the parliamentarian pretty much controls the gavel. They brought on the agenda to take some of my check signing privilege away where it was manipulated. On our charter, it says the mayor recommends hiring and fired. They’ve been hiring who they want without my recommendation. I have employees came through that I haven’t even interviewed, okay? I made a motion, they made a substitute motion — well, a motion was made and there was a substitute motion to vote who they wanted to vote in, they got the votes. So things of that nature is happening.
“Right now I don’t have budget to actual, I got with my CAO and said, ‘How are we paying bills?’ and I get an email, ‘To the best of my ability.’ So things of that nature has been happening. I reached out to LMA, I reached out to the state legislative auditors, I reached out to ethics. And I reached out to... I can’t remember right offhand.. Attorney General who I haven’t heard back from yet. So I’m doing my leg work, I’m reaching out, I’m asking for help. I’m documenting everything. Everything is being documented. Because it’s all about the people and the people’s assets, protect the people’s assets. So that’s why I am getting a lot of the negativity, the negativity that’s coming on, because I am really trying to do what is right for the people.”
Transcribed by Dwayne Fatherree.