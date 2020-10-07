Two traffic stops overnight Monday and Tuesday led to the arrest of one man on a warrant for manslaughter and another for possession of methamphetamine, according to an IPSO spokeswoman.
Around 9 p.m. Monday night, Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office deputies stopped Johnathan Daye, 49, after they saw him make an illegal U-turn near the intersection of Belle Place and Oliver Road. When the officers checked Daye's license, they discovered he had outstanding warrants and took him into custody on one count of criminal damage to property between $500 and $5,000 and one count of manslaughter.
A few hours later, around 4 a.m. Tuesday, an IPSO deputy saw a vehicle veer onto the shoulder of U.S. Highway 90 East. After stopping the vehicle, the deputy saw what looked like marijuana on the center console of the vehicle.
A further search turned up 1.5 grams of methamphetamine as well.
The driver, Richard Coons, 33, of New Iberia, was charged with one count of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, one count of possession of a controlled Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, no insurance and driving with a suspended license.
Both men were booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.
No bond has been set.