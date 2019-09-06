ST. MARTINVILLE — A traffic stop in St. Martinville led to the discovery of several drugs and the driver’s arrest Thursday.
According to a prepared statement from the St. Martinville Police Department, officers followed a vehicle to an address on the 100 block of South Vivier Street after the person failed to stop at an intersection and evaded a traffic stop.
The driver, identified as Isaiah Jared Francois, 23, of St. Martinville, left the vehicle and the officer stopped him there, according to the statement.
The officer saw a large clear bag, believed to be marijuana, on the floor near the driver’s seat.
After a search of the vehicle, the officer secured a bag of marijuana, six baggies of cocaine, an assortment of 21 pills, a black handgun with a loaded magazine, $165 in cash and a scale.
Francois was charged with a stop sign violation, flight from an officer, possession of schedule I and schedule II CDS (marijuana and cocaine) with intent to distribute, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, possession of schedule IV CDS, four counts of criminal conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia.