As post-pandemic life seems to be achieving some semblance of normalcy, several communities are firing up their traditional July 4 festivities, almost all of which were cancelled in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 breakout in Louisiana.
One of the biggest local celebrations, the week-long Erath 4th festival, kicked off Wednesday, with its Fais Do Do stage opening Thursday night. The town will be hosting concerts today, Saturday and Sunday evening, with several other events sprinkled in between.
The 2020 cancellation of the street fair in Erath marked the first time in 83 years that the show did not go on for the holiday weekend.
The fireworks show, however, did go on even with the pandemic in full gallop. Crowds were able to watch the explosions and rocket trails from along Highway 14, allowing for proper distancing.
One event that will not return this year is the New Iberia July Fourth Parade on Main Street. According to a representative of the Iberia Veterans Association, the parade planning usually begins in January. The recent drop in COVID-19 cases, along with the reopening of businesses and lifting of restrictions, occurred too quickly for the organizers to bring all of the pieces together to hold the event.
For local fireworks vendors, the traffic has been steady as individuals and families plan for their own fireworks shows this weekend.
“I got a little bit of everything,” said Deanna St. Julian as she checked out at the Fireworks U.S.A. tent on Louisiana 14, just outside the city limits of New Iberia. “Rockets and sparklers and Roman candles and everything.”
The vendors said that most of the purchases were of more colorful fireworks — fountains, Roman candles, rockets and “cakes,” those bundled pieces that series several separate tubes of gunpowder and chemicals together for a sequenced one-shot piece.
They even stocked little plastic backpacks of kid-friendly fireworks.
“We sell a lot of those,” the clerk said.
Outside of Iberia Parish, there are several other fireworks events scheduled for the weekend. Youngsville will hold its Fourth of July celebration on Sugarmill Pond Saturday, with fireworks scheduled for 9 p.m.
Most others, however, will keep their powder dry until Sunday. The city of Broussard will be holding its 16th annual Fourth of July Festival Sunday evening, culminating in a fireworks show at 9 p.m. In Downtown Lafayette, the Uncle Sam Jam will go on at the Parc International starting at 5:30 p.m. and finishing with fireworks at 9 p.m.