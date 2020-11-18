Toys for Tots box placed in Daily Iberian reception area

A box to collect donated items for the U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program has been placed in the reception area of The Daily Iberian’s office located at 124 E. Main St. in New Iberia.
Toys for Tots accepts new, unwrapped toys, preferably in the $10 and up range, and books. Children in need receive two toys each. Three books count as one gift.
For more information about the program visit www.toysfortots.org, or the social media sites www.facebook.com/toysfortots and www.twitter.com/toysfortots_USA.