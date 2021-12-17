Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Zion Hill Christian Fellowship will hold a toy giveaway Saturday from noon-3 p.m. at the church located at 626 W. Main St. in New Iberia.

In addition to the toy giveaway, food and fun are planned.

The event is sponsored by Cool Scene; Marlo Lewis; Haik, Minvielle & Grubbs; D’Albor Law Firm; and Barczyk Spine & Joint.

Load comments